Steelers add George Pickens at No. 52

The Steelers have had success taking wide receivers outside of the first round throughout General Manager Kevin Colbert’s tenure and he added one more to the list before stepping down from the job.

Colbert and the Steelers made former Georgia wideout George Pickens the 52nd overall pick during Friday night’s second round.

Pickens tore his ACL in spring practice last year, but was able to return at the end of the Bulldogs’ run to a national title. He caught five passes for 107 yards in his four appearances last year and had 90 catches for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns during his entire run at Georgia.

Pickens will join Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool — who were both second day picks — as the top wideouts for a Steelers offense that could be led by first-round pick Kenny Pickett in 2022.

