Steelers add former Ohio State player in NFL Draft

With the No. 195 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers have taken Ryan Watts from the University of Texas, but as most Ohio State fans will know, Watts started his college career at The Ohio State University. Watts was originally a four-star cornerback commit from the great state of Texas in the Ohio State recruiting class of 2020 and big things were expected almost immediately since he enrolled on campus early.

Watts played two season as a Buckeye before electing to transfer to become a Longhorn and he actually saw the filed a considerable amount in Columbus, including his true freshman season, where Ohio State made an appearance in the national championship.

Watts started as a sophomore but towards the end of the season started to be pushed out of that starting rotation and elected to enter the transfer portal to head back home to Texas. Once a Buckeye, always a Buckeye, we wish Watts good luck!

Ryan Watts: ∙ 1 TD allowed in 2023 (267 coverage snaps)

∙ 84.9 run defense grade since 2022 📈 pic.twitter.com/sgMG6SykBA — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) April 27, 2024

