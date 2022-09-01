Steelers add former Bengals DL Renell Wren to PS

According to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing former Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Renell Wren to the practice squad.

Wren played college football at Arizona State and was a fourth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2019. He started two games as a rookie before going on IR. He then missed all of the 2020 season on IR as well.

If he’s healthy, Wren could be an effect 3-4 end in the Steelers scheme. He’s got a very long frame and carries his 315 pounds well. The Steelers have a surprisingly deep group of defensive linemen right now, so there would be no rush to get Wren into the mix.

#Steelers adding interesting name to D-line room — Renell Wren, a fourth-round pick by the Bengals in 2019, is joining Pittsburgh’s practice squad, per source. Steelers hope he’s a better fit in a 3-4 scheme. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 1, 2022

