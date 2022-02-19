Steelers add ex-Dolphins HC to defensive staff

Allison Koehler
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the hire of former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on Saturday.

Flores will be tasked to assist defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and coach linebackers.

