Steelers add ex-Dolphins HC to defensive staff
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the hire of former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on Saturday.
Flores will be tasked to assist defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and coach linebackers.
We have named Brian Flores as our senior defensive assistant/linebackers.
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 19, 2022