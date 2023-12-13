Steelers add Diontae Johnson to injury report; T.J. Watt a full participant

The Steelers added receiver Diontae Johnson to the practice report Wednesday. He did not practice with a knee injury.

The rest of the report delivered better news.

Edge rusher T.J. Watt took another step in his return from a concussion, going through a full practice. He was limited Tuesday.

Running back Najee Harris (knee), safety Damontae Kazee (ankle) and defensive tackle Cam Heyward (groin) were upgraded to full participation. Harris did not practice Tuesday, while Kazee and Heyward were limited.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett (ankle) remained out after undergoing surgery last week. He will not play Saturday.

Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (oblique) and linebacker Alex Highsmith (concussion) remained limited.