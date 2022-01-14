Steelers add DB James Pierre to COVID list on Friday

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night, they will do it without defensive back James Pierre. The team announced just two days ahead of the wild-card matchup that Pierre had been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

In addition to the Pierre move, the Steelers released wide receiver Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad and replaced him with kicker Sam Sloman.

Pierre has been somewhat hit-or-miss for the Steelers this season. After coming into the season competing for a starting spot with Cameron Sutton but now finds himself at the back end of the depth chart thanks to the emergence of Ahkello Witherspoon.

We have:

• Placed CB James Pierre on the Reserve/COVID-19 List

• Signed K Sam Sloman to the practice squad

• Released WR Tyler Vaughns from the practice squadhttps://t.co/rzbYW06KDo — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 14, 2022

List