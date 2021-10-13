Steelers add cornerback depth to practice squad

Curt Popejoy
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they signed free-agent cornerback Linden Stephens to the practice squad. Stephens entered the league as an undrafted free agent signed by the New Orleans Saints in 2018. He has spent time with eight teams in his short career prior to signing with Pittsburgh.

Stephens will replace cornerback Mark Gilbert who signed with the Detroit Lions.

