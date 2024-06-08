Will Steelers add another starting-caliber receiver?

The Steelers launched the offseason by blowing up their quarterback depth chart. They could wrap up preparations for 2024 by adding someone who will catch plenty of passes from one or more of the new quarterbacks.

Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com believes that the Steelers will add a "legit No. 2" receiver before the season starts.

For now, the candidates to be the guy across from George Pickens are (as listed by Kaboly) Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, Cordarrelle Patterson, Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller, Marquez Callaway, and Denzel Mims. In theory, rookie third-rounder Roman Wilson could quickly develop into that role.

There aren't many great free-agent options. The biggest names are Michael Thomas, Hunter Renfrow, and Corey Davis. (Maybe Julio Jones, if there's gas in the tank.)

A trade remains possible. But Brandon Aiyuk wants big money, and the window arguably closed on a trade when the 2024 draft came and went. Even if the 49ers would take 2025 draft pick(s), Aiyuk's expectations surely have increased as more and more receivers have gotten more than twice what he's due to make this season ($14.1 million), on his fifth-year option.

Could there be another veteran receiver who becomes available? Maybe. Or perhaps someone ends up in line to be cut during camp.

The longer they wait, the harder it will be to get a new arrival up to speed quickly. Without the benefit of offseason workouts or a full training camp, it can become difficult to make an immediate impact.