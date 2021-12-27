Steelers add 2 players to Practice Squad/COVID-19 list

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It was a record-breaking day in the NFL on Monday with 106 players testing positive for COVID-19. This includes two members of the Steelers practice squad.

The Steelers announced that wide receiver Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph both tested positive and will be placed on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.

Pittsburgh still has multiple players from the active roster on the Reserve/COVID-19 list including linebackers Marcus Allen and Devin Bush, offensive tackle Zach Banner, running back Anthony McFarland Jr. and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs. The team hopes to have all these guys back before this week’s game with the Cleveland Browns.

List

Takeaways from the Steelers huge loss to the Chiefs

Recommended Stories