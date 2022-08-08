Steelers activate Tyson Alualu

Defensive tackle Tyson Alualu is set to join the Steelers on the practice field.

Alualu was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp because of a knee injury, but he is feeling well enough that the Steelers activated him on Monday. It seems unlikely that he will play in the team’s preseason opener, but the move comes with plenty of time for Alualu to practice ahead of the regular season.

Alualu missed 15 games last season with an ankle injury. He has appeared in 64 games for Pittsburgh over the last five seasons.

The Steelers also announced the signing of linebacker Ron’Dell Carter. Linebacker T.D. Moultry was waived with an injury designation.

