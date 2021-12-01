The Steelers got good news and bad news for their reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh has activated receiver Ray-Ray McCloud off of the list after he missed Pittsburgh’s loss to Cincinnati last week.

But the club also placed offensive lineman Joe Haeg on COVID reserve, putting his status for Sunday’s game against the Ravens in question.

McCloud has been Pittsburgh’s primary returner in 2021, averaging 24 yards per kick return and 8.8 yards per punt return. He also has 19 receptions for 141 yards in 2021.

Haeg has appeared in eight games for the Steelers this season, starting one. He joins star edge rusher T.J. Watt on the COVID-19 list. Watt was added to it earlier this week.

Steelers activate Ray-Ray McCloud, place Joe Haeg on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk