Steelers activate S Minkah Fitzpatrick from Reserve/COVID-19 list

Count this among the things Pittsburgh Steelers fans should be thankful for this Thanksgiving. After missing last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. This opens up his availability for this Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In Fitzpatrick’s place, rookie defensive back Tre Norwood played every defensive snap against the Chargers. Fitzpatrick back in the lineup will allow Norwood to move around in the secondary.

On the season, Fitzpatrick has 64 total tackles. The splash plays that marked Fitzpatrick’s time with the Steelers early on have disappeared but he continues to be a smart, physical player and leader on the defense.

