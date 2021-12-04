Steelers activate LB T.J. Watt from Reserve/COVID-19 list

On Saturday morning the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they had activated outside linebacker T.J. Watt from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Watt ended up on the list after a positive test but thanks to the NFL’s protocols, Watt was only there for five days and can now play on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Watt’s season has been a nightmare between injuries and COVID-19. Nevertheless, Watt is still among the top in terms of sacks this season with 12.5 despite missing two full games and part of two more.

Pittsburgh is going to need all the help it can get against the Ravens. Starting cornerback Joe Haden has already been ruled out and defensive tackle Cam Heyward missing Friday practice with a non-COVID illness.

We have activated LB T.J. Watt from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.https://t.co/i39se8z7Ql — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 4, 2021

