Steelers activate LB Robert Spillane from Reserve/COVID-19 list

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Monday the team has activated inside linebacker Robert Spillane from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Spillane was one of three players on the list last week.

Spillane missed last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens after a positive test. With Spillane unavailable, Devin Bush and Joe Schobert played heavy snaps. Spillane is returning just in time as the team now must prepare on a short week to take on the Minnesota Vikings on the road.

The Steelers run defense has struggled and the addition of a willing run defender can only help things.

Offensive lineman Joe Haeg remains the only Steelers player currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list from last week.

