Steelers activate K Chris Boswell, release Matthew Wright

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had activated kicker Chris Boswell to the 53-man roster. In a corresponding move, the Steelers also released the player who had been filling on for Boswell, kicker Matthew Wright. This means Boswell will handle the kicking duties this week against the Baltimore Ravens.

Boswell had missed the last five games with a groin injury. Wright had filled in for four of those games. Boswell started practicing with the team this week opening up his 21-day window for a return.

The return of Boswell gives the Steelers consistency at the position and the return of the team’s most dependable scoring threat on the team.

