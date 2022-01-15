Steelers activate JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Steelers made official receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s return for the postseason. They activated him from injured reserve Saturday.

Smith-Schuster said in a tweet Saturday he is good to go for Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs.

Smith-Schuster returned to practice Thursday, 14 weeks after injuring his shoulder.

He went on injured reserve Oct. 16 with an injury that was expected to end his season.

The Steelers are expected to have Smith-Schuster on a snap count in his return to game action.

“He had a pretty significant injury,” Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told 102.5 WDVE on Friday, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “The way JuJu plays the game is physical. We all know it. We all love it. He could boost this offense. Even if it’s just a few plays, the energy, the encouragement he brings on the sideline. Anything like that, to have one of your guys out there would be huge for us.”

In five games, Smith-Schuster made 15 catches for 129 yards.

Running back Najee Harris (elbow) was removed from the injury report and is expected to play. He previously was listed as questionable.

