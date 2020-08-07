Steelers wide receiver James Washington‘s stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list has come to an end.

Washington was placed on the list last Sunday and the Steelers announced his activation on Friday morning. The list is for players who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been quarantined after close contact with an infected person.

Washington had 44 catches for 735 yards and three touchdowns last season. He’s set to vie for playing time behind JuJu Smith-Schuster with Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, Ryan Switzer and Deon Cain.

The Steelers waived linebacker John Houston in a corresponding move. Houston signed with the team as an undrafted free agent.

Steelers activate James Washington, cut John Houston originally appeared on Pro Football Talk