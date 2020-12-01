Steelers activate Isaiah Buggs, Kevin Dotson from COVID-19 list

The Steelers had their game with the Ravens pushed back to Wednesday and the team made a few roster moves to bolster their roster for the thrice-postponed game.

The team announced that defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs and guard Kevin Dotson have been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. They also promoted safety Antoine Brooks Jr. from the practice squad as a COVID replacement.

Buggs was placed on the list along with defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt and tackle Jerald Hawkins last week. Tuitt and Hawkins remain on the list and are set to miss Wednesday’s game. Buggs has 10 tackles and a quarterback hit in seven games this season.

Dotson went on the list in mid-November. The 2020 fourth-round pick has started two of the eight games he played this year.

Brooks was a sixth-round pick this year and he has two tackles in two appearances this season.

