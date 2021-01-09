Steelers activate G Matt Feiler and LB Robert Spillane to 53-man roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced several roster moves on Saturday. The most important being the move to put tight end Matt Feiler and linebacker Robert Spillane to the 53-man roster. This increases the likelihood both players will available when the Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Pittsburgh also announced they were waiving linebacker Tegray Scales and elevating tight end Kevin Rader to the active roster from the practice squad.

While Feiler has been out, rookie Kevin Dotson has been excellent at left guard. Will this mean Dotson is back to the bench or do the Steelers have other plans to get the five best offensive linemen on the field at the same time?

The same goes for Spillane. Avery Williamson has somewhat come into his own as a starter for the Steelers defense. However, Spillane is the physical run-stuffer this defense has missed and will certainly need against a Browns team that wants to run the football.

