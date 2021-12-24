Steelers activate DT Montravius Adams from COVID list

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Friday that defensive tackle Montravius Adams has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Adams went on the list a week ago.

His return couldn’t come at a better time. Pittsburgh is traveling to Kansas City this weekend and is shorthanded along the defensive line. Defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs is currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and defensive end Chris Wormley is dealing with a groin injury. It’s highly unlikely either guy is able to play on Sunday.

Pittsburgh still has multiple players on the COVID list including inside linebacker Devin Bush. Pittsburgh also has offensive tackle Zach Banner, running back Anthony McFarland Jr. and inside linebacker Marcus Allen on the COVID list this week.

We have activated DT Montravius Adams from the Reserve/COVID-19 List. @BordasLaw https://t.co/nAt80VU0Iv — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 24, 2021

