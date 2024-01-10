Steelers activate Damontae Kazee after suspension

Safety Damontae Kazee is back on the Steelers active roster.

Kazee was suspended for the final three games of the regular season for repeated violations of player safety rules. He was ejected for an illegal hit on Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman in Week 14.

"You always want to go out there and battle with your brothers," Kazee said, via the team's website. "It was kind of hard for me, but I got over it. They did a terrific job. I think it looks good. I wouldn't change anything if I was running it, so the defense and offense look good. Now, we're in the playoffs and we've just got to win."

The Steelers placed safety Trenton Thompson on injured reserve in a corresponding move.