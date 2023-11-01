Steelers activate Cam Heyward

Defensive lineman Cam Heyward is set to return to the lineup for the Steelers.

Heyward has been on injured reserve since suffering a groin injury in the season opener, but he returned to practice last week and did not have an injury designation on the team's final injury report before Thursday's game against the Titans. After that report came out, the Steelers confirmed Heyward would be back in action by activating him from injured reserve.

"He is a difference maker. He really is," linebacker T.J. Watt said of Heyward's return, via the team's website. "He has been doing it for a long time. A guy that has played in this matchup more than a few times. Anytime you can plug in a player like him, it's going to make a difference no matter what."

Running back Anthony McFarland is also eligible to come off of injured reserve and joined Heyward in avoiding an injury designation, but he has not been activated at this point.