Steelers acquire WR Switzer from Raiders

Wide receiver Ryan Switzer was traded for the second time in less than five months, this time from the Oakland Raiders to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Raiders announced Monday.

The Raiders will receive a fifth-round 2019 draft pick, and the Steelers also will receive a sixth-round pick, the Raiders announced.

"It was an opportunity for us to get a good pick for him," coach Jon Gruden said. "He's a good player."

The Raiders acquired Switzer from Dallas during the 2018 NFL Draft for veteran defensive lineman Jihad Ward. In Oakland, Switzer fell behind Griff Whalen and Seth Roberts in the slot receiver position and caught one pass for 7 yards in the preseason.

Last season in Dallas, Switzer also returned kickoffs and punts. As a wide receiver, he caught six passes for 31 yards.

The Cowboys selected the North Carolina product in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

