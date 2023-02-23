Here are the Steelers 7 picks in the 2023 NFL draft

As of now, the Pittsburgh Steelers hold seven picks in the 2023 NFL draft. Thanks to the trade with the Chicago Bears that sent them wide receiver Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh gets the No. 32 overall pick which is essentially a second first-round selection. Pittsburgh also does not have a fifth or sixth-round pick in this draft but does have three picks in the top 50.

Here is the full list of picks for the Steelers in the 2023 NFL draft.

Round 1, Pick 17 overall

Round 2, Pick 32 overall

Round 2, Pick 49 overall

Round 3, Pick 80 overall

Round 4, Pick 120 overall

Round 7, Pick 236 overall

Round 7, Pick 243 overall

