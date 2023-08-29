Steelers get 6th-round pick for OL Kendrick Green

You just cannot undersell just how impressive general manager Omar Khan has been in his first full season in charge of the team. On Sunday, Khan and the front office worked a trade sending guard Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams. Now, Khan has pulled off another deal to send offensive lineman Kendrick Green to the Houston Texans.

The Texans are sending a sixth-round pick in 2025 to the Steelers for Green. Despite the fact that Green was a third-round pick just two years ago, this is great value. Green was likely to be released by the deadline to trim rosters from 90 to 53, so any return is a win.

Compensation update: It's a 6th rounder from 2025 for Kendrick Green. https://t.co/Wg8qHTuWSB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2023

Both of these trades illustrate how effective Khan has been. Neither Dotson or Green were part of the plans for this season with all the new pieces the Steelers added along the interior offensive line. Being able to turn those two players into draft picks for the future is just the latest example of the “Khan Artist” at his best.

