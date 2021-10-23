Steelers 6-week stock report for the offense

Despite a three-game losing streak, the Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting at .500 at the bye week and are preparing to get back to action in just a matter or days. Here is our look at which guys on offense are trending up and which are taking a nosedive.

Stock up: Najee Harris

It took a couple of weeks, by rookie running back Najee Harris is really hitting his stride. Harris has proven he can be a weapon as both a runner and receiver, much like former Steeler Le’Veon Bell.

Stock down: Chase Claypool

I take this one personally because I was betting on wide receiver Chase Claypool taking over the league this season. But at this point, Diontae Johnson is the top target and Claypool still needs to work harder on maximizing his physical gifts.

Stock up: Zach Gentry

I did not foresee the Steelers using a three-man rotation of tight ends this season. But thanks to his superior blocking, Zach Gentry has earned around 1/3 of the snaps. With Eric Ebron potentially on the way out at the end of the season, seeing Gentry play so well is promising for the future.

Stock down: Chuks Okorafor

Last season as the team’s starting right tackle, Chuks Okorafor was uninspiring. He was supposed to start this season as the starting left tackle but circumstances put him back on the right side where he remains inconsistent.

Stock up: Dan Moore Jr.

Pittsburgh got lucky when Zach Banner wasn’t able to start the season that rookie offensive tackle Dan Moore was ready to go. Moore, a fourth-round pick in 2021 has far outplayed his draft slot as a rookie and should be a starter for this team for a very long time.

Stock down: Trai Turner

The moves to release guard David DeCastro and replace him with veteran Trai Turner were largely praised. Turner had a strong resume and was coming in at a bargain. But sometimes you get what you pay for. Turner had underwhelmed as the sole veteran leader on the group and it’s hard to see Pittsburgh bringing him back next season if they think they can improve the position.

