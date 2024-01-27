Steelers 6 most disappointing players of 2023

Depending on who you ask, the Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 season was either a surprising success as the team overachieved or a miserable playoff failure. This is just more evidence that the season was a bit of both, thanks to terribly inconsistent play by many on the roster. Here are the guys we found the most disappointing from the 2023 season.

QB Kenny PIckett

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Pickett got everyone’s hopes up with a strong training camp and perfect preseason only to fall flat during the season. Pickett looked scared and didn’t seem like he trusted his teammates or himself.

P Pressley Harvin III

AP Photo/Justin Berl)

This one is too obvious. Head coach Mike Tomlin has given Pressley Harvin III far too many chances to be the starting punter despite his grossly inconsistent performances.

CB Patrick Peterson

TE Pat Freiermuth

C Mason Cole

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

When the Steelers signed Mason Cole as a free agent, he looked like he would embody the spirit of what it means to be a Steeler. And off the field, he checked all the boxes. But for the 2023 season, Cole did nothing to hold up his end of the deal on the field.

DL DeMarvin Leal

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

We really expected big things from DeMarvin Leal and so did the Steelers but he underperformed for much of the season and ended up finding himself out of the mix in the defensive line rotation even with Cam Heyward injured.

