Steelers 53-man roster: Asking and answering 6 key questions

Now that we have all had a little time to digest the Pittsburgh Steelers initial 53-man regular-season roster we have some questions. And what are questions without answers? Here are six burning questions asked and answered.

Who are the backups at guard?

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The only reserve at the interior offensive line as of now is rookie Kendrick Green. It goes without saying this is unacceptable. Right now there is no spot on the roster to add another player but this could just be a move on the chessboard. Pittsburgh will likely be moving a guy currently on the roster to the IR allowing the Steelers to bring back a guy like Rashaad Coward or B.J. Finney.

Why the extra running back?

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

In a move that surprised me, the Steelers opted for four running backs and a fullback on the final roster. While I like Kalen Ballage and think he outperformed every back on the roster except Najee Harris, I'm surprised Pittsburgh didn't tuck him away on the practice squad.

Is the cornerback situation settled?

(AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Pittsburgh has done their share of shuffling among their defensive backs but finds themselves basically right back where they started. I've never been solid on Justin Layne and now the team finds themselves looking at him as the No. 4 cornerback. If there's a position the Steelers will target after cuts it is cornerback.

What will the Steelers do with all those linebackers?

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

It is unfortunate that the Steelers cannot have the confidence in their starting inside linebackers that they had to keep six of them. For a team that uses two inside linebackers on the field very rarely, having so many of them feels excessive. It should make special teams quite formidable but at some point at least one will have to go for positions of greater need.

How much pressure is Danny Smith under?

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Everyone is excited about new punter Pressley Harvin III but I don't think people realize the pressure on special teams coordinator Danny Smith. He's going into the season with a new punter and long snapper, Every time this team lines up to punt, hold your breath.

Is this team a playoff contender?

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

The answer to this is absolutely. Pittsburgh's roster is loaded and while it might not be deep the top of the depth chart at most positions is very good. The rub is the there are several great teams in the AFC and so even if the Steelers are great, getting back to the playoffs is an uphill climb.

1

1