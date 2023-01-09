Steelers to make 3 trips to the west coast in 2023

Historically, the Pittsburgh Steelers have had one of the easiest travel schedules in the NFL. The team rarely leaves the eastern time zone and typically logs the fewest air miles of any team. This looks to change now that the team’s home and away opponents are out for 2023.

Last season the Steelers never left the eastern time zone and it made things nice for the team as a whole. But in 2023, Pittsburgh not only has to travel to the central time zone and go 1,338 miles and take on the Houston Texans, but they have three trips to the pacific time zone.

Pittsburgh will go 2,193 miles to Las Vegas, 2,429 miles to Los Angeles and 2,523 miles to take on the Seattle Seahawks. Those four road trips will amount to 16,966 miles round trip. Much more than this team is accustomed to. Last season the Steelers only traveled 6,422 miles all season.

