Steelers 3-round NFL mock draft update

With each passing week, the 2022 NFL draft needs of the Pittsburgh Steelers shift and change. Not necessarily the positions but the priority. Here is a look at our latest updated three-round mock draft and as always we’ve included an extra third-round pick to account for a projected compensatory selection.

First round-DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers defensive line has taken its lumps this season and aside from Cam Heyward has become the weak link on the defense. No one would be better to help bring this group up to prominence than the massive Jordan Davis.

Second round-QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

If the Steelers can land Ridder in the second round it would be a huge get for the future. Ridder has excellent arm talent but his ability to win with his legs fits perfectly with the current NFL offensive meta.

Third round-C Alec Lindstrom, Boston College

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Getting a center like Lindstrom who can come in and start immediately would allow Pittsburgh to move Kendrick Green to his natural position of guard to replace Trai Turner.

Third round-LB Brian Asamoah II, Oklahoma

It’s unfortunate the Steelers have to even consider adding an inside linebacker but the play of Joe Schobert and Devin Bush hasn’t exactly been encouraging. Asamoah is a tremendous athlete who can run sideline to sideline and is hyper agressive.

What we missed

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

There are really two positions we could have addressed here and didn’t. Pittsburgh is going to need an edge rusher with Melvin Ingram gone and you can make a strong case to draft an offensive tackle as well.

