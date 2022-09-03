Steelers 3-round mock draft update ahead of the regular season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have settled on their roster for the upcoming 2022 NFL regular season and are getting ready to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. There are still some glaring holes on the current roster as well as some potential problems after this season with free agency. So we have updated our three-round mock draft for 2023.

First round-LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

In this simulation, the top offensive tackles are already gone by the No. 10 overall pick so instead the Steelers get one of the most dynamic and versatile defenders in the draft in Clemson’s Trenton Simpson. This is assuming Devin Bush leaves in free agency, leaving a void at inside linebacker.

Second round-OT Matthew Bergeron

Pittsburgh lands huge, athletic offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron in the second round. Bergeron has been starting since he was a freshman and has built himself a very impressive resume.

Third-round-OL Jarrett Patterson

More help for the offensive line comes in the third round with interior offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson out of Notre Dame. Patterson switched from tackle to center when he arrived at Notre Dame and has been a steady, consistent performer ever since.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire