Steelers 3-round 2024 mock draft simulation after free agency

With Pittsburgh Steelers OTAs in full swing and free agency settling down, we decided to run a new 2024 mock draft simulation. We opted for three rounds and looked at who we view as the top needs heading into the next offseason. We know who the Steelers will deal with in free agency so let’s just jump in.

First round - EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Washington’s Bralen Trice is a strong, explosive ed rusher who reminds us a lot of Bud Dupree. With Alex Highsmith heading toward free agency, edge rusher could be a top need.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Second round - OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia is one to watch this season. He is a strong, athletic guy who is an excellent run blocker and would be a natural replacement if Chuks Okorafor doesn’t improve in 2023.

Third round - LB Jestin Jacobs, Oregon

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire