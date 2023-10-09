Steelers make 3 bye week roster moves

It was nice knowing ya, Brad Wing. Last month, the Australian punter returned to the Pittsburgh Steelers nearly one decade after his previous stint to temporarily fill in for the injured Pressley Harvin III. He was released Monday in anticipation of Harvin’s return after this week’s bye.

Here are the moves Pittsburgh made today, in addition to linebacker Kyron Johnson.

P Brad Wing - released

It was a mystery as to why the Steelers signed a punter who’d been out of the league since 2017, but Wing got the job done. He’s not really someone Pittsburgh would’ve wanted around long-term, though. For as inconsistent as Harvin is, Wing, who turns 33 next week, didn’t have the leg to pin the Steelers’ opponents deep.

FB Zander Horvath - released

FB Jack Colletto - signed (practice squad)

Jack Colletto, who had a stint as a UDFA with the San Fransisco 49ers earlier this year, is a versatile player who can return kicks. This has to be attractive to the Steelers who keep trying (and failing) with receiver Gunner Olszewski.

