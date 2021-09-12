Steelers 23, Bills 16: Top takeaways from Pittsburgh’s Week 1 win

The Pittsburgh Steelers were the underdog as they marched into Orchard Park, N.Y., to take on the Buffalo Bills. They marched out of Orchard Park the victors after defeating the favored team 23-16 for a checkmark in the win column to start the 2021 season.

Here are our top takeaways from the Steelers Week 1 win:

Tale of two halves

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

There were really no positive takeaways from the first two quarters beside the Steelers' defense not letting the Bills run away with the game. The offense sputtered and came away with just 65 yards of total offense in the first half and zero points on the board. The right halftime adjustments must've been made because, for the most part, what didn't work in the 30 minutes did in the last. Ben Roethlisberger and company nearly doubled their production with 198 yards of offense. "We didn't do what we wanted to do, but we didn't turn the ball over," Ben Roethlisberger told the media after the game.

Worst fears realized

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Najee Harris had seven rush attempts for eight yards in the first half. He was going nowhere fast, as the offensive line gave him no room to operate. With Chuks Okorafor the only starter back from Pittsburgh's 2020 offensive line, the line simply needs time to gel. It's easy to overreact but also too early. The unit played better in the second half -- it just needs to keep building off that.

Thank you, tennis ball machine

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Diontae Johnson had a good game. If he would've just run the routes that Ben Roethlisberger expected, he would've had a great game. But let's focus on the positive: Johnson is making catches which, despite being the Steelers leading receiver in 2020, is more than he'd done in his first two seasons. Who do we have to thank for that? It's more like what do we have to thank for that? A tennis ball machine. Johnson purchased one this offseason to help with concentration and hand-eye coordination.

Steelers D contains Josh Allen

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The defense got tremendous pressure on Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and when he scrambled, he rarely got away. As much of a threat Allen's mobility poses to defenses, the Steelers have done a nice job containing him and continued that today allowing just 17 yards on three rushing attempts.

Growing pains

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

A win is a win, but the offense wasn't spectacular. 262 yards of total offense won't cut it most weeks, but it worked today. There are plenty of things to develop and clean up with the Steelers offense under new coordinator Matt Canada -- but it's only just begun.

1

1