There’s ball-control offense. And then there’s what the Steelers just accomplished against the Panthers, which takes that term to another level.

Pittsburgh is up 21-7 over Carolina after a 21-play drive that took 11:43 off the clock to open the third quarter resulted in a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

The Steelers began the long, long possession at their own 9-yard line after a penalty. But the club converted five third downs to keep things alive. And while Trubisky didn’t score on his first attempt at a QB sneak near the goal line, he went above the lineman on second-and-goal and extended the ball to break the plane and score.

Trubisky is now 15-of-18 for 151 yards. Najee Harris has 73 yards on 18 carries as well.

Pittsburgh has 19 first downs and is 9-of-11 on third down.

If the Steelers can get another drive like that, the game might be over.

Steelers use 21-play touchdown drive to take 21-7 lead over Panthers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk