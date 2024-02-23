Advertisement

Steelers 2024 offseason roster – Cornerbacks

Allison Koehler
·3 min read

Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers were fortunate that then-rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was ready for prime time and stepped up in the second half of the season. Going into this offseason, the Steelers have several free agents at cornerback and could be looking for a big rebuild of the position. Here are the Steelers cornerbacks currently on the offseason roster.

Joey Porter Jr.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 06: Joey Porter Jr. #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a play in the fourth quarter of a game against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/baltimore/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Baltimore Ravens;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Baltimore Ravens</a> at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Patrick Peterson

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 31: Patrick Peterson #20 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after beating the Seattle Seahawks 30-23 at Lumen Field on December 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 31: Patrick Peterson #20 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after beating the Seattle Seahawks 30-23 at Lumen Field on December 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Luq Barcoo

Aug 11, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/tampa-bay/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Tampa Bay Buccaneers;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Tampa Bay Buccaneers</a> wide receiver <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/40223/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Trey Palmer;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Trey Palmer</a> (10) catches the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Luq Barcoo (35) defends during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

James Pierre

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 29: <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/30136/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Evan Engram;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Evan Engram</a> #17 of the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/jacksonville/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Jacksonville Jaguars;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Jacksonville Jaguars</a> runs the ball against James Pierre #42 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Chandon Sullivan

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Chandon Sullivan (34) celebrates a stop in the second quarter of the NFL 16 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/cincinnati/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Cincinnati Bengals;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Cincinnati Bengals</a> at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. The Steelers led 24-0 at halftime.

Darius Rush

Dec 7, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks out on the field as quarterback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/30115/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Mitch Trubisky;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Mitch Trubisky</a> (10) and cornerback Darius Rush (21) leave the field against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/new-england/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:New England Patriots;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">New England Patriots</a> at Acrisure Stadium. The Patriots won 21-18. . Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Levi Wallace

Sep 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) reacts against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/san-francisco/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:San Francisco 49ers;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">San Francisco 49ers</a> during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Kalon Barnes

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears cornerback Kalon Barnes (12) reacts to making a play against the Mississippi Rebels in the third quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears cornerback Kalon Barnes (12) reacts to making a play against the Mississippi Rebels in the third quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas Graham Jr.

Nov 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/cleveland/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Cleveland Browns;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Cleveland Browns</a> defensive end <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/34034/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Alex Wright;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Alex Wright</a> (94) and cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) and safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (33) celebrate after a stop during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Josiah Scott

Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/philadelphia/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Philadelphia Eagles;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Philadelphia Eagles</a> cornerback Josiah Scott (33) reacts after intercepting the ball against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/teams/new-orleans/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:New Orleans Saints;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">New Orleans Saints</a> during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Cory Trice Jr.

Jul 27, 2023; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cory Trice (27) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2023; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cory Trice (27) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire