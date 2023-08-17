Steelers 2023 training camp superlatives

The Pittsburgh Steelers will wrap up training camp on Thursday so it is time to hand out our training camp superlatives. Our one rule on this list is no duplicates. One award per player.

Offensive MVP - QB Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett has shown a huge amount of improvement over the player who went 6-1 down the stretch last season. His command of the offense is all there and he’s improved his arm strength.

Defensive MVP - LB Kwon Alexander

Kwon Alexander was the last inside linebacker the Steelers added in free agency of the big three additions but he’s easily been the best.

Best non-rookie newcomer - DT Breiden Fehoko

With Kwon Alexander as the defensive MVP, we give newcomer to defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko. Fehoko is so strong at the point of attack that he is going to add a new element to the Steelers defensive line.

Best rookie - DT Keeanu Benton

In a draft class with multiple rookies gunning for a starting spot, no rookie has been more consistently dominant than defensive tackle Keeanu Benton.

Most improved - RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

There are a couple of guys I could have put here but I really like to see how Anthony McFarland has stepped up now that he has been put into that No. 3 role at running back.

Comeback player - WR Calvin Austin III

The added dimension of speed that Calvin Austin III brings now that he’s healthy from his foot injury is something this team has been missing for a long time.

Big shocker - TE Darnell Washington

We all expected rookie tight end Darnell Washington to be a great blocker but the shock has come in just how quickly he’s polished up his route running and hands as a pass catcher.

Biggest disappointment - WR Hakeem Butler

When the Steelers signed Hakeem Butler, I thought back to his time at Iowa State and wondered if he could get that back. Unfortunately he hasn’t and it doesn’t seem like he will even make the team.

