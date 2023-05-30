Steelers 2023 schedule: Game-by-game predictions

Now that we’ve had some time to pour over the Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 schedule, it’s time to make some predictions.

Week 1 - VS San Francisco 49ers

WIN

Week 2 - VS Cleveland Browns

David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

WIN

Week 3 - @ Las Vegas Raiders

LOSS

Week 4 - @ Houston Texans

WIN

Week 5 - VS Baltimore Ravens

LOSS

Week 7 - @ Los Angeles Rams

WIN

Week 8 - VS Jacksonville Jaguars

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

WIN

Week 9 - vs Tennessee Titans

WIN

Week 10 - vs Green Bay Packers

WIN

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Week 11 - @ Cleveland Browns

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

LOSS

Week 12 - @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 13 - vs Arizona Cardinals

WIN

Week 14 - vs New England Patriots

David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

WIN

Week 15 - @ Indianapolis Colts

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

WIN

Week 16 - vs Cincinnati Bengals

Week 17 - @ Seattle Seahawks

(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

WIN

Week 18 - @ Baltimore Ravens

LOSS

Final record

So this works out to an 11-6 record which is two games better than last season. Very doable with the additions this team has made. As always health will figure into this greatly but we love the Steelers chances to return to the playoffs in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire