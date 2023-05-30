Steelers 2023 schedule: Game-by-game predictions
Now that we’ve had some time to pour over the Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 schedule, it’s time to make some predictions.
Week 1 - VS San Francisco 49ers
WIN
Week 2 - VS Cleveland Browns
WIN
Week 3 - @ Las Vegas Raiders
LOSS
Week 4 - @ Houston Texans
WIN
Week 5 - VS Baltimore Ravens
LOSS
Week 7 - @ Los Angeles Rams
WIN
Week 8 - VS Jacksonville Jaguars
WIN
Week 9 - vs Tennessee Titans
WIN
Week 10 - vs Green Bay Packers
WIN
Week 11 - @ Cleveland Browns
LOSS
Week 12 - @ Cincinnati Bengals
Week 13 - vs Arizona Cardinals
WIN
Week 14 - vs New England Patriots
WIN
Week 15 - @ Indianapolis Colts
WIN
Week 16 - vs Cincinnati Bengals
Week 17 - @ Seattle Seahawks
WIN
Week 18 - @ Baltimore Ravens
LOSS
Final record
So this works out to an 11-6 record which is two games better than last season. Very doable with the additions this team has made. As always health will figure into this greatly but we love the Steelers chances to return to the playoffs in 2023.