Steelers 2023 NFL draft watchlist: Outside linebacker

This season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are putting all the pressure of maintaining the league’s best pass rush on outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. With no depth behind them, adding an edge rusher could be a top priority in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are four guys to watch this season who could be on the Steelers draft radar.

1-Will Anderson, Alabama

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The best all-around pass rusher in the country, Will Anderson is going to be the guy ever team covets.

2-Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Not as polished as Anderson, Anudike-Uzomah is explosive off the edge with violent hands and closing speed.

3-Myles Murphy, Clemson

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Murphy is a great all-around edge guy who is adept as a rusher, run stuffer and coverage player.

4-Nolan Smith-Georgia

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Super athletic edge rusher who plays with elite speed and agility.

1

1