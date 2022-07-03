Steelers 2023 NFL draft watchlist: Offensive tackle
With the college football season just around the corner, it is time to start getting familiar with the top prospects for the 2023 NFL draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers could be looking at an offensive tackle early next year, so here are the top foud heading into the CFB season.
1. Broderick Jones-Georgia
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2. Peter Skoronski-Northwestern
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
3. Paris Johnson Jr.-Ohio State
4. Zion Nelson-Miami
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
