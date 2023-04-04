Steelers 2023 NFL draft positional preview: Interior offensive line

With just under one month until the 2023 NFL draft, we decided to take the Steelers roster, positional unit by positional unit and break things down as far as who the Steelers have, how high a draft priority the position is and based on that, who some potential targets are.

Next up are the interior offensive linemen.

Who the Steelers have

Aside from inside linebacker, no Pittsburgh Steelers positional unit has seen more turnover than the interior offensive line this offseason. The Steelers signed Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig to go with Mason Cole, James Daniels and Kevin Dotson. The competition for those three starting spots will be something to watch.

What do they need?

At this point, the Steelers don’t really need any interior offensive linemen via the draft. We knew going into the offseason the Steelers would want to upgrade the position but this was handled in free agency and frees up draft picks for other positions of need. The only possible exception could be a true safety on the third day which would allow the Steelers to release Kendrick Green and not re-sign J.C. Hassenauer.

Potential prospects

If the Steelers do choose to draft a true center late, here are a couple of them to consider.

Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

Juice Scruggs, Penn State

Chris Murray, Oklahoma

Alex Forsythe, Oregon

