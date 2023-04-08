Steelers 2023 NFL draft positional preview: Outside linebacker

With just under one month until the 2023 NFL draft, we decided to take the Steelers roster, positional unit by positional unit and break things down as far as who the Steelers have, how high a draft priority the position is and based on that, who some potential targets are.

Next up are the outside linebackers.

Who the Steelers have

Right now the Steelers have one of the best starting tandems in the NFL. T.J Watt is perhaps the best all-around defender in the league when he’s healthy and Alex Highsmith had a breakout season in 2022 with 14.5 sacks.

But beyond them, the Steelers have very little. This lack of depth exposed itself last season when Watt was on IR. Pittsburgh brought back Jamir Jones but he’s not a viable option to be part of a three-linebacker rotation.

What do they need?

It doesn’t get enough attention but the Steelers need a starter-quality outside linebacker to add to the depth chart. The Steelers defense lives and dies with the pass rush and last season was a horrible year for getting after the quarterback. The Steelers have three picks in the first two rounds and one of those should be committed to getting a guy who can play heavy snaps as a rookie and provide some punch off the edge.

Potential prospects

Beyond Will Anderson Jr. and Tyree Wilson who will both be off the board long before the Steelers pick, everyone should be on the table for the Steelers. This is a very good group at the top and will produce a ton of starters. Top of the list would be Clemson’s Myles Murphy who could slip to No. 17 or Iowa State’s Will McDonald IV who should be on the board at No. 32.

Myles Murphy – Clemson

Nolan Smith – Georgia

Lukas Van Ness – Iowa

Will McDonald IV – Iowa State

Isaiah Foskey – Notre Dame

Keion White – Georgia Tech

Adetomiwa Adebawore – Northwestern

