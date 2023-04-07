Steelers 2023 NFL draft positional preview: Inside linebacker
With just under one month until the 2023 NFL draft, we decided to take the Steelers roster, positional unit by positional unit and break things down as far as who the Steelers have, how high a draft priority the position is and based on that, who some potential targets are.
Next up are the inside linebackers.
Who the Steelers have
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
The Steelers completely gutted out the inside linebacker depth chart this offseason. Out are Myles Jack, Robert Spillane and Devin Bush. In are Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts to go with Mark Robinson. Aside from this, there is no viable talent on the roster at the position.
What do they need?
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Need here depends on information we don’t have. In the Steelers base 3-4, they need two capable inside linebackers but with the sheer volume of nickel and dime defense the Steelers run, having three viable inside linebackers might be more than enough. The one question will be is if any of Pittsburgh’s three inside linebackers are strong enough in coverage to stay on the field on passing downs.
Potential prospects
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
The Steelers don’t necessarily need another inside linebacker but in a draft class this talented, I don’t see them passing on an elite player if they slip a little. Here are some players to keep an eye on.
Trenton Simpson – Clemson
Drew Sanders – Arkansas
Jack Campbell – Iowa
Owen Pappoe – Auburn
Daiyan Henley – Washington State