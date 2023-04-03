Steelers 2023 NFL draft positional preview: Wide receiver

With just under one month until the 2023 NFL draft, we decided to take the Steelers roster, positional unit by positional unit and break things down as far as who the Steelers have, how high a draft priority the position is and based on that, who some potential targets are.

This time, we are talking wide receivers.

Who the Steelers have

The Steelers currently have two exceptional wide receivers on the roster, both of which couldn’t be more different. George Pickens is a walking highlight reel who struggles to get open but it doesn’t matter because he catches everything regardless.

Meanwhile, Diontae Johnson uses his quickness and agility to get open as well as any receiver in the NFL but his catch rate is underwhelming. Beyond these two, the Steelers have virtually no experienced, reliable talent on the roster.

What do they need?

Pittsburgh must add a third wide receiver. Trading Chase Claypool was the right move last season but now he must be replaced. And since the Steelers have made no attempt to add a veteran, we assume they will once again dig into the draft to find a star.

In terms of the type of receiver, it isn’t as simple as finding a slot receiver. The Steelers need a guy who can move outside as well to allow Pickens and Johnson to play in the slot at times.

Potential prospects

Here are some prospects, all of which should be available in the third round and beyond who would give the Steelers a great combination of inside and outside production and really open up the options on offense.

A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

Jonathan Mingo, Mississippi

Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

Parker Washington, Penn State

Ronnie Bell, Michigan

