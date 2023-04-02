Steelers 2023 NFL draft positional preview: Running back

With just under one month until the 2023 NFL draft, we decided to take the Steelers roster, positional unit by positional unit and break things down as far as who the Steelers have, how high a draft priority the position is and based on that, who some potential targets are.

Let’s take a look at the running backs.

Who the Steelers have

Pittsburgh found its one-two punch at running back last season with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. The addition of Warren created a legitimate tandem backfield and turned the run game around late in the season. Beyond these two, the Steelers have several players, headlined by Anthony McFarland Jr. who don’t look to have the skills to provide much in the run game should Harris or Warren be out of the lineup.

What do they need?

As we said, the Steelers are set in terms of its two-deep depth chart. Pittsburgh transitioned to something of a power run game down the stretch and we expect that to continue. Having said that, the team does not have a true third running back on the roster they can count on. With a limited number of day-three draft picks, Pittsburgh might be hesitant to use one of those picks on a running back. This is where a late veteran addition might make more sense.

Potential prospects

If the Steelers do add a running back as a rookie, it would be either a late-round pick or even a priority free agent like Warren was last season. Here are a few interesting options.

Deuce Vaughn – Kansas State

Travis Dye – USC

Isaiah Bowser, UCF

Mohamed Ibrahim – Minnesota

