Steelers 2023 NFL draft positional preview: Quarterback

With just under one month until the 2023 NFL draft, we decided to take the Steelers roster, positional unit by positional unit and break things down as far as who the Steelers have, how high a draft priority the position is and based on that, who some potential targets are.

First up are the quarterbacks.

Who the Steelers have

As of right now, the Steelers have Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky under contract. Trubisky started the season as the starter before losing the job to the then-rookie Pickett. If nothing changes with these two, this is a rock-solid two-deep depth chart with Pickett leading the way.

What do they need?

Pittsburgh, as with every NFL team carries three quarterbacks during the season. During training camp it is likely Pittsburgh will actually keep four quarterbacks on the 90-man roster. So in terms of need, the Steelers will need to bring in two quarterbacks between now and the start of training camp.

Potential prospects

Without a fifth or sixth-round pick in the draft, it seems highly unlikely the Steelers would use a pick on a third-string quarterback. So instead we look to the players more in line as priority free agents for rookie pickups after the draft.

Stetson Bennnett – Georgia

Jarret Doege – Troy

Adrian Martinez – Kansas State

Tommy DiVito – Illinois

