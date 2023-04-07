Steelers 2023 NFL draft positional preview: Defensive line

With just under one month until the 2023 NFL draft, we decided to take the Steelers roster, positional unit by positional unit and break things down as far as who the Steelers have, how high a draft priority the position is and based on that, who some potential targets are.

Next up are the defensive line.

Who the Steelers have

Here are the defensive linemen currently under contract with the Steelers:

DeMarvin Leal

Montravius Adams

Cam Heyward

Larry Ogunjobi

Breiden Fehoko

Isaiahh Loudermilk

Jonathan Marshall

Renell Wren

Of this list, Fehoko, Ogunjobi, Heyward, Adams and Leal figure to be the main rotation on the defensive line and the guys on the active roster next season.

What do they need?

Even with the five guys we mentioned above, the Steelers are actively scouting big nose tackles in the upcoming draft. Marshall and Wren are both big bodies but neither has any sort of real experience. Pittsburgh could really stand to draft a true nose tackle that reminds fans of former Steelers legend Casey Hampton and his ability to just eat up blockers.

Potential prospects

If the Steelers want to add a nose tackle, here are a variety of guys who will be available across the draft.

Siaki Ika, Baylor

Mazi Smith, Michigan

PJ Mustipher, Penn State

Keondre Coburn, Texas

Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky

Jerrod Clark, LSU

