Steelers 2023 NFL draft positional preview: Defensive line
With just under one month until the 2023 NFL draft, we decided to take the Steelers roster, positional unit by positional unit and break things down as far as who the Steelers have, how high a draft priority the position is and based on that, who some potential targets are.
Next up are the defensive line.
Who the Steelers have
If (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Here are the defensive linemen currently under contract with the Steelers:
DeMarvin Leal
Montravius Adams
Cam Heyward
Larry Ogunjobi
Breiden Fehoko
Isaiahh Loudermilk
Jonathan Marshall
Renell Wren
Of this list, Fehoko, Ogunjobi, Heyward, Adams and Leal figure to be the main rotation on the defensive line and the guys on the active roster next season.
What do they need?
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Even with the five guys we mentioned above, the Steelers are actively scouting big nose tackles in the upcoming draft. Marshall and Wren are both big bodies but neither has any sort of real experience. Pittsburgh could really stand to draft a true nose tackle that reminds fans of former Steelers legend Casey Hampton and his ability to just eat up blockers.
Potential prospects
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
If the Steelers want to add a nose tackle, here are a variety of guys who will be available across the draft.
Siaki Ika, Baylor
Mazi Smith, Michigan
PJ Mustipher, Penn State
Keondre Coburn, Texas
Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky
Jerrod Clark, LSU