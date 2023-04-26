Steelers 2023 NFL draft haul sure to polarize fanbase

A trend with the fanbase of the Pittsburgh Steelers when it comes to the NFL draft is safety. Typically when the draft ends, you will have those on the fringes who have very strong opinions about the picks but for the most part, you hear a lot about trusting the process and trusting in the front office.

But don’t be shocked if this time around, things are a little different. No one really knows what to expect from the Steelers with new general manager Omar Khan and assistant general manager Andy Weidl running the show with the ever-present Mike Tomlin.

This got me thinking about the unprecedented level of flexibility Pittsburgh has with its first two picks in the NFL draft. Within the first few picks of the first round, Pittsburgh is going to have the ability to move up from either No. 17 or No. 32 if there is a player they covet. Perhaps there is a particular offensive lineman they have targeted and don’t feel like they can afford to hope he last until the 17th pick.

But if the Steelers are able to stay put and get their man, it makes that No. 32 pick even more valuable in a trade. Fans are going to be screaming at their televisions as it approaches wanting a certain player or a trade. Whatever the Steelers do with that pick is going to be the one that sends fans into a tailspin.

I fully expect the Steelers to make a move and not stand pat. That pick is going to hold a ton of value for teams and we have a feeling this front office is going to want to stockpile picks and roll the dice on as many rookies as possible.

Let us know in the comments if you want to see the Steelers make a big trade and if it happens, how will it make you feel?

More!

Last 11 players selected with the No. 32 overall pick Final Pittsburgh Steelers 7-round mock draft update 3 takeaways from the Mike Tomlin/Omar Khan press conference

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire