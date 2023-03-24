Make the Steelers 2023 1st-round pick

Ok, you have just been named the general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Your first official duty as GM is to make the Steelers first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Who do you take?

We ran 20 draft simulations and these were the five guys at the Steelers five greatest positions of need left on the board the most often. So we are asking Steeler Nation to tell us who they are taking as the Steelers top pick in 2023.

The options based on the simulations are as follows:

S – Brian Branch, Alabama

OT – Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

CB – Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

DT – Bryan Bresee, Clemson

EDGE – Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

Cast your vote and make the Steelers first-round pick.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire