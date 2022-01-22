Steelers 2022 way-too-early projection for the starting defense

Even if you weren’t happy with how the 2021 season ended, there is hope for 2022 when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even with the retirement of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the horizon, there are some excellent pieces in place, especially on defense. We already gave you an early look at what the Steelers starting offense for 2022 could look like, and this time around we tackle the defense.

Defensive end-Cam Heyward

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Defensive end-Stephon Tuitt

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Nose tackle-Montravius Adams

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Outside linebacker-T.J. Watt

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Outside linebacker-Alex Highsmith

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Inside linebacker-Devin Bush

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Inside linebacker-Joe Schobert

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Cornerback-Cam Sutton

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback-Ahkello Witherspoon

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Nickel defensive back-Tre Norwood

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Safety-Minkah Fitzpatrick

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Safety-Terrell Edmunds

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

